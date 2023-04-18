Germany’s economic forecast index +4.1 in April…”Unexpectedly drastically lowered” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[ 하노버=신화/뉴시스] On the evening of the 16th, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is giving a speech at the Hannover Messe (17th-21st), the world‘s largest industrial fair. 2023.04.18

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-joon = The April 2023 economic forecast index, which indicates the German economic trend, recorded plus 4.1, Market Watch and dpa news agency reported on the 18th.

Citing related indicators released by the European Center for Economic Research (ZEW) on the same day, the media reported that the economic forecast index for April fell by 8.9 points from +13.0 the previous month.

The median market expectation was positive 15.3, but in reality it fell sharply against expectations. The background is the observation that the credit situation will tighten further in the coming months.

ZEW analyzed that “the economic expectations index has fallen significantly, indicating that the economic situation will not change at this point in the next six months.”

The April status index was minus 32.5, up 14.0 points from minus 46.5 the previous month. It beat market expectations of minus 40.0 by 7.5 points.

ZEW diagnosed that although the status index rose from the previous month, it still thinks that the economic situation is relatively bad.

A local economist said, “The high inflation rate and internationally restrictive financial policies are still burdening the economy.” are doing,” he said.

