Napo at the fashion show at New York Fashion Week

INDUSTRY

The creations that are born from the skills of several Amazonian women from the Napo province, were exhibited in the United States of North America, this considerable event has been one of the showcases in which Kichwa designers are now part of the world of international fashion.

Hakhu’s Land Back collection is the first step towards a sustainable clothing line.

The culture of Napo, its worldview, the colors and more themes dressed in the indigenous tradition of the area, are part of a constant search for economic income for hundreds of families, who from the rural sector have managed to venture into this challenging design market. . Since 2016 it has been the cry of those who sponsor these young mothers and their families, getting more than 200 women to participate in training workshops in this Amazonian fashion project.

The main works of the Hakhu Amazon Desing group are embroidered and handmade, Nashly Alvarado one of the creators who posed with the new garments of this line, the cameras of a national channel in Ecuador, promoted details of the last campaign that achieved an impeccable participation of These young people in New York, “we are generating our income, since women are being violated, thanks to this opportunity we are getting ahead for our children and family,” Alvarado said.

Amazonian women are strong, constant in their dreams, this is how they have defined the fashion proposal that, they assured, will conquer people who love haute couture abroad

One of the latest developments cited by Leo Cerda, representative of Hakhu Amazon Desing, is that several well-known stores in Mexico and the United States seek to formalize alliances to give a boost to this social proposal, which first-hand in their presentations emulate the message of the rescue of the local customs and traditions of the Amazon and its native peoples. “Hakhu Amazon Design launched its first clothing collection with a creative exploration of our activism and social impact. At Hakhu, we are dedicated to positively impacting the world. We invite you to explore our latest collection “Land Back”, an idea and creation that contributes to a more sustainable and inclusive future by supporting the work of our Kichwa women”, he said.

Hakhu’s Land Back collection is the first step towards a sustainable ready-to-wear clothing line, pieces include a colorful palette blended and representative of the diversity of indigenous cultures found in Latin America and the Amazon.