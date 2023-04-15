Home » Paris SG beat Lens 3-1, Mbappé and Messi score
News

Paris SG beat Lens 3-1, Mbappé and Messi score

by admin
Paris SG beat Lens 3-1, Mbappé and Messi score

Paris Saint-Germain took a big step towards their goal of retaining their French Ligue 1 title by beating second-placed Lens 3-1 at home this Saturday in the star game of matchday 31.

With 72 points, PSG extends its advantage over Lens to nine points, which on Sunday could lose its second place in the standings, since Marseille (3rd) is two points behind and receives the modest Troyes (18th).

After Lens was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Salis Abdul Samed in the 19th minute, PSG imposed their superiority with goals from Kylian Mbappé (minute 31), Vitinha (37) and Lionel Messi (40). The only goal for the visitors was signed from a penalty by Przemyslaw Frankowski (60).

Paris Saint-Germain’s two previous league games at the Parc des Princes had resulted in defeats, against Rennes and Lyon, so this game against Lens, the revelation team of the season, was presented as a real trap.

The red to Salid Abdul Samed in the 19th minute for a stomp on Achraf Hakimi, however, paved the way for the team from the capital.

The first goal of the game came at minute 31, when Mbappé received in the area with his back to the goal and when he turned around he sent a low shot that hit the post and entered the Lens goal. The assistance had been given by the Portuguese Vitinha, who scored the second for PSG in minute 37, with a shot from outside the area.

The third led by Lionel Messi (40), who claimed responsibility after the boos in recent games. He did it in an attack initiated by himself, in which he leaned on Mbappé, who returned it with his heel for the Argentine world champion to score with a cross shot.

See also  The Credential Invalidator protects against account takeover by stolen session cookies

In the second half, Frankowski cut back for Lens from a penalty in the 60th minute.

The marker did not move anymore and PSG thus approaches what would be its eleventh title in the French league.

In the scorers’ table, Mbappé has 20 goals and remains the solo leader, now with one more than Canadian Jonathan David, from Lille, and Alexandre Lacazette, from Lyon.

In the other match on Saturday, Rennes moved provisionally to fifth in the standings thanks to a 3-0 home win over eighth-placed Reims.

You may also like

At least four injured after a traffic accident...

Juan Diego Alvira talks about his latest work

Zangrillo, strategic training to make the PA grow

Real Madrid takes three points after beating Cádiz...

The fastest car in the world will arrive...

Villa Comunale closed on Sunday for the Vastese-Chieti...

451,381 people entered and left the country during...

Works in La Esperanza, priority of the Government...

F1 Elkann to Ferrari shareholders: “concentrate on achieving...

El Salvador International Airport exceeds one million travelers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy