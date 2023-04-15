Home » Pacers, Kevin Pritchard optimistic about the prospects of the team
Pacers, Kevin Pritchard optimistic about the prospects of the team

Kevin Pritchard, team president of the Indiana Pacers, recently spoke about the potential of the roster and how he will try to improve it during the Draft and offseason.

“The reality is, it’s been a lot of fun to see this team grow… I was hoping the guys would get a ‘taste’ of the playoffs, but I’m not even sure it was the right thing at this point in their journey.”

The Pacers will have 3 first and 2 second picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.

“I don’t want to bring five more young people into this organization. We already have enough of them that we are training….I am optimistic about our future. I think there’s a chance to consider what to do with our draft picks and our cap space (about 25 million) and maybe put them together to target some players. I can’t say for sure that something like this will be done, but I do know that we will be very creative in finding the right players to add to the group.”

