Left-handed with the bloody ball: the shocking mural

Roberto Mancini with a bloody ball in hands. The new coach of the Saudi Arabia national team was thus immortalized in the artist’s new series of murals aleXsandro Palombo appeared at the San Siro Stadium in Milan and in other points of the city.

Violation of human rights in Arabia

“Palombo has created – we read in a note from the artist – some awareness-raising works that portray some football stars who have decided to lend their faces with stellar salaries to the Saudi kingdom of Mohammed bin Salman, where the situation on violation of human rights is very serious“.

Even Newcastle in Saudi hands

Roberto Mancini, Bin Salman, Ronaldo, Benzema and Neymar appeared on the walls of the historic south ticket office of the San Siro where the match was played the Champions League match between Milan and Newcastle the English team “which – it is underlined in the note – in October 2021 was purchased by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia controlled by the prince Mohammed bin Salman who also acquired 70% of the four big clubs of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Al Hilal”.

