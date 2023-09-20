Home » Left-handed with the bloody ball: the shocking mural
Sports

Left-handed with the bloody ball: the shocking mural

by admin
Left-handed with the bloody ball: the shocking mural

Roberto Mancini with a bloody ball in hands. The new coach of the Saudi Arabia national team was thus immortalized in the artist’s new series of murals aleXsandro Palombo appeared at the San Siro Stadium in Milan and in other points of the city.

Violation of human rights in Arabia

“Palombo has created – we read in a note from the artist – some awareness-raising works that portray some football stars who have decided to lend their faces with stellar salaries to the Saudi kingdom of Mohammed bin Salman, where the situation on violation of human rights is very serious“.

Even Newcastle in Saudi hands

Roberto Mancini, Bin Salman, Ronaldo, Benzema and Neymar appeared on the walls of the historic south ticket office of the San Siro where the match was played the Champions League match between Milan and Newcastle the English team “which – it is underlined in the note – in October 2021 was purchased by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign fund of Saudi Arabia controlled by the prince Mohammed bin Salman who also acquired 70% of the four big clubs of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Al Hilal”.

See also  Napoli in Barcelona Lazio challenge Porto, Atalanta and Olimpiacos

You may also like

The Hangzhou Asian Games: Enhancing Multicultural Exchanges and...

Baseball star Ohtani is not allowed to pitch...

Blake Snell Leads Padres to No-Hit Victory over...

Milan, when will Maignan return? The first objective...

Visa problems for Marquez before race in India

George Springer Hits Career Home Run on 34th...

Frigintini, another victory over Pro Ragusa

Hebei Province Sports Games Concludes with Record Participation...

No Relationship Between Alfredo Griffin and Lizzy George...

XTERRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy