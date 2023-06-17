Nardella: “Now no controversy, we need to look for Kata girl” – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 17 – “My administration has carried out 62 evictions, one every 50 days. Our position is clear: there is no solidarity, there is no welcome without legality. Legality is the principle that always applies and it cannot be made available for political controversies. Having said that, we are focusing on the search for the girl. We have given all our support to the prefecture and the carabinieri”. Thus the mayor Dario Nardella in front of the Astor. “It is not our intention to cause controversy even if we believe that the best mechanism is to intervene in the immediately following hours. We have done it many times”.



“We don’t want to make controversies – he reiterated -, there is plenty of time to rebuild everything, also because the search for the girl is still ongoing and we believe that our attention, and also the concern and anguish of our community, are to be addressed to the activities of the Carabinieri which is being carried out”. (HANDLE).

