National and Provincial Safety Production Video Conferences Discuss Measures to Enhance Safety

National and provincial safety production video conference held

Chuzhou, August 1, 2023 – On July 30, the provincial government held a provincial safety production video conference and a plenary meeting of the Provincial Safety Committee. The meeting aimed to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety and the requirements of the national safety production video and telephone conference. City leaders and officials from various departments attended the meeting at the Chuzhou Branch venue.

The meeting focused on the current situation and challenges facing safety production. It emphasized the need to learn from recent major accidents across the country and take proactive measures to prevent similar incidents. The meeting called for a thorough investigation and rectification of major accident hazards, with a focus on sectors such as gas, road traffic, hazardous chemicals, coal mines, non-coal mines, construction, fire protection, cultural tourism, campus safety, and student safety. The aim is to eliminate potential safety hazards and prevent accidents from happening.

During the meeting, special attention was given to the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” flood control. Participants discussed the importance of strengthening safety precautions, including monitoring, forecasting, early warning systems, and response coordination to minimize disaster risks and losses. With regards to power facilities, the meeting stressed the need to address the adverse effects of high temperatures and flood conditions and ensure the stability and safety of urban and rural power supply.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of prevention in safe production. It called for the consolidation of the basic foundation of safe production, including risk control mechanisms, comprehensive management of safety production sources, and the construction of urban lifeline safety projects. The meeting emphasized the need to strictly implement the responsibilities of party and government leaders, departmental supervision responsibilities, and corporate main responsibilities. It also promoted the quarterly “horse race” of safe production, encouraging advanced practices and supervising those lagging behind. Additionally, the meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening safety culture through education, training, and skill improvement to enhance overall safety awareness and risk avoidance abilities.

The outcome of the meeting reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of production and the well-being of its citizens. By implementing the guidelines and measures discussed during the video conference, Chuzhou aims to create a safer and more secure environment for all.

