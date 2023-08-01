Critical raw materials, Urso meets a delegation from Altamin

Urso: “Excellent opportunities in Italy, it’s time to act”

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearmet today at Palazzo Piacentini a representation of Altamin, an Australian mining company which also operates in our country, through its Italian subsidiaries, in the exploration and development of industrial mines. The company is active in various exploration projects in Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Lazio, to start the extraction of zinc, lead, cobalt, nickel, silver, copper, manganese and lithium. The Altamin delegation, made up of the Managing Director, Geraint Harris, the Regulatory coordinator, Erika Belotti, and the Senior project manager, Marco Milani, illustrated to the Minister the investment plan in Italy of the company and its subsidiaries, with particular reference to the supply of critical raw materials and strategic materials for the Italian industry, and deepened the project for the smart mine of Gorno, in the province of Bergamo.

“Italy counts 16 of the 34 raw materials considered critical by the European Union. These are elements necessary for the dual transition, ecological and digital, crucial for the Italian industry for greater independence in the production of electric batteries and solar panels” Minister Urso declared on the sidelines of the meeting. “We are working to support Italian mining production, to attract foreign investment in this sector also in the light of new technologies in the mining field, in line with what is outlined by the European Critical Raw Materials Act towards achieving the objectives of greater strategic autonomy and decarbonisation ” concluded Urso.