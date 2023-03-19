A few minutes ago, a National Army helicopter that was carrying out supply tasks fell in Quibdó, Chocó. Up to now, the causes of the accident are unknown.

During the emergency, the pilot tried to maneuver the aircraft to land in a water source, however, it was impossible and it fell into a jungle area.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro, through his social networks, has indicated that at this time Relief Organizations are already on their way to attend to the emergency.

“A few minutes ago an Army helicopter crashed in Quibdó that was carrying out supply tasks. I have ordered the authorities to move immediately to the area to attend to the emergency and investigate the causes of what happened,” the president wrote.