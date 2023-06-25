Home » National Assembly: Bill to keep disqualification period five years passed
National Assembly: Bill to keep disqualification period five years passed

by admin
The National Assembly unanimously passed the Election Act 2017 amendment bill on Sunday.

After the amendment, the maximum penalty for disqualification of any member of the National Assembly will be five years.

After the passage of this bill, the disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court and the leader of the Stability Pakistan Party, Jahangir Tareen, paved the way for the eligibility of other politicians.

Under the Bill, Clause 57 of the Election Act has also been amended, after which the Election Commission has been empowered to announce the date of general elections.

According to the amendment, the Election Commission will also be able to amend the election schedule.

In the bill passed on Sunday, the disqualification penalty under Article 62-1F of the Constitution will now be five years.

Under the Election Act 2023, the Election Commission will give the date of the elections without consulting the President.

