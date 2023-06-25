Japan plans to issue a new version of banknotes in July next year, which is the first update of banknote patterns in nearly 20 years-Chinanews.com Video

Japan plans to issue a new version of banknotes in July next year, the first update of banknote patterns in nearly 20 years

Release time: 19:47, June 25, 2023 Source: China News Network

Japan’s Ministry of Finance and the central bank are coordinating to issue new banknotes with denominations of 10,000 yen (about 500 yuan) as soon as July 2024.

Japan’s Kyodo News reported on June 25 that the front of the new 10,000-yen note features a portrait of industrialist Eiichi Shibusawa, known as the “father of Japanese capitalism.” This is the first time in Japan since 2004 that the pattern of banknotes has been updated in nearly 20 years.

The faces of the new 5,000-yen and 1,000-yen banknotes feature the faces of Umeko Tsuda, an educator who strives to improve the status of women, and Shibasaburo Kitasato, a microbiologist who developed a cure for tetanus, respectively.

The reverse pattern will also be updated, with the Tokyo Station building on the 10,000-yen banknote, Fuji Flower and Hokusai’s Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji on the 5,000-yen and 1,000-yen banknotes respectively. The new banknotes also introduce anti-counterfeiting technology.

The banknotes are issued by the Bank of Japan and the National Printing Bureau is responsible for manufacturing them, the report said. The new banknotes have already been mass-produced. (produced by Wang Xiaoting)

Responsible editor:[Li Ji]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.