Home News National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention: More than 228 million people over 60 years old have been vaccinated against the new crown vaccine, accounting for 86.6% of the elderly population.
News

National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention: More than 228 million people over 60 years old have been vaccinated against the new crown vaccine, accounting for 86.6% of the elderly population.

by admin

Source title: National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention: Over 228 million people over 60 years old have been fully vaccinated against the new crown vaccine, accounting for 86.6% of the elderly population

On December 14, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference on medical and health services and drug production and supply.

According to Xia Gang, director of the Department of Health and Immunization of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, as of December 13, 2022, a total of 3,451,677,000 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine have been reported nationwide, with a total of 1,372,220,000 vaccinations and 1.2 billion vaccinations completed. 74.018 million people, covering 92.73% and 90.37% of the country’s total population. 815.718 million people have completed enhanced immunization, 240.219 million people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, and 228.644 million people have been vaccinated. The number of people covered and the number of people vaccinated account for 91.0% and 86.6% of the elderly population respectively. . A total of 184.179 million people have been immunized, of which 27.73 million people over the age of 80 have been vaccinated, and 23.757 million people have been vaccinated. The number of people covered and vaccinated accounted for 77.5% and 66.4% of the elderly population respectively. 15.153 million people were immunized.

See also  The results of 18,102 nucleic acid samples collected in Yangshuo County, Guilin, Guangxi are all negative

You may also like

Ivrea, one hundred and ten Santa Clauses on...

The boy was stuck and ate crispy noodles...

Meloni vs M5s: “Can a citizen’s income be...

Corpse of a man emerges from the Brentella,...

Liliana Resinovich, a year ago death: a mystery...

Wang Hao emphasized at the deployment meeting on...

Qatargate, Luca Visentini defends himself: “I met Panzeri...

Unifarco, flexible work and benefits of up to...

Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia annoys Iran’s...

Meloni: “Now a new triangulation with France and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy