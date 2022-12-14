Source title: National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention: Over 228 million people over 60 years old have been fully vaccinated against the new crown vaccine, accounting for 86.6% of the elderly population

On December 14, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference on medical and health services and drug production and supply. According to Xia Gang, director of the Department of Health and Immunization of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, as of December 13, 2022, a total of 3,451,677,000 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine have been reported nationwide, with a total of 1,372,220,000 vaccinations and 1.2 billion vaccinations completed. 74.018 million people, covering 92.73% and 90.37% of the country’s total population. 815.718 million people have completed enhanced immunization, 240.219 million people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, and 228.644 million people have been vaccinated. The number of people covered and the number of people vaccinated account for 91.0% and 86.6% of the elderly population respectively. . A total of 184.179 million people have been immunized, of which 27.73 million people over the age of 80 have been vaccinated, and 23.757 million people have been vaccinated. The number of people covered and vaccinated accounted for 77.5% and 66.4% of the elderly population respectively. 15.153 million people were immunized.

On December 14, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference on medical and health services and drug production and supply.

According to Xia Gang, director of the Department of Health and Immunization of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, as of December 13, 2022, a total of 3,451,677,000 doses of the new coronavirus vaccine have been reported nationwide, with a total of 1,372,220,000 vaccinations and 1.2 billion vaccinations completed. 74.018 million people, covering 92.73% and 90.37% of the country’s total population. 815.718 million people have completed enhanced immunization, 240.219 million people over the age of 60 have been vaccinated, and 228.644 million people have been vaccinated. The number of people covered and the number of people vaccinated account for 91.0% and 86.6% of the elderly population respectively. . A total of 184.179 million people have been immunized, of which 27.73 million people over the age of 80 have been vaccinated, and 23.757 million people have been vaccinated. The number of people covered and vaccinated accounted for 77.5% and 66.4% of the elderly population respectively. 15.153 million people were immunized.