From November 28, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will publicize the “National Clean Production Advanced Technology Catalog (2022)” (publicity draft), and the publicity period will be from November 28 to December 4, 2022. The “Catalogue” (publicity draft) involves 22 items of cleaner production, including a number of advanced technologies related to cleaner production in the chemical industry.

It is understood that the 22 advanced clean production technologies in the “Catalogue” are mainly used in energy, metallurgy, coking, building materials, nonferrous metals, chemicals, printing and dyeing, papermaking, raw materials, electroplating, agricultural and sideline food processing, industrial coating, packaging and printing, etc. Industry fields, including industrial cascade thermal power conversion heating technology, large-scale transcritical carbon dioxide combined cooling and heating technology, coke oven riser waste heat recovery technology with nano self-cleaning coating heat exchange equipment, packaging and printing solvent-free composite Processing equipment and application technology, clean production of vulcanization accelerator M and hydrogen sulfide tail gas recovery and recycling technology, high-efficiency and energy-saving technology and equipment for crystallization cooling of waste heat recovery from calcination of combined alkali industry, nano-type low-mercury catalyst cycle for synthesis of vinyl chloride by calcium carbide method Utilization technology, reactive dye dyeing residue complex extraction brine recycling technology, typical heavy metal sludge ore phase reconstruction method resource disposal technology, vapor-liquid split micro-negative pressure steam condensate recovery technology, anaerobic ammonium oxidation industrial wastewater low-carbon There are 13 chemical-related technologies including key technologies for nitrogen removal, tubular condensation energy-saving and water-saving and multi-pollutant removal technology and equipment, low-temperature and high-efficiency rectification of synthetic leather DMF wastewater and two-stage MVR compressor coupling energy-saving and emission-reduction technology.

It is understood that the technical requirements included in the “Catalogue” require energy saving, water saving, material saving, pollution reduction, and carbon reduction. Successful application cases; it has not yet been widely used in the industry and has potential for promotion.

Liu Zhiyong, chairman of the board of supervisors of Henan Kailun Chemical Co., Ltd., a company that has been shortlisted in the “Catalogue” (publicity draft) for the clean production of vulcanization accelerator M and the recovery and recycling of hydrogen sulfide tail gas, said in an interview with a reporter from China Chemical Industry News that my country is the world‘s As the largest rubber producing and consuming country, it is of great significance to promote cleaner production technology in the rubber additives industry. Kailun Chemical independently developed the clean production of vulcanization accelerator M and the recovery and recycling process of hydrogen sulfide tail gas. This technology mainly uses aniline, carbon disulfide and sulfur as the main raw materials, and adopts an improved solvent method to synthesize the vulcanization accelerator M. In the synthesis process, a high-pressure reactor is used, and the extraction process adopts a fully closed recycling system without waste water; the vulcanization produced by the reaction Hydrogen gas recovers sulfur and realizes recycling as raw material, and steam can be used as heat source for other devices. Compared with the traditional acid-alkali process, it saves 20 tons of water per ton of product, reduces energy consumption by 109.16 kg of standard coal per ton of product, and can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 283.81 kg per ton of product.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment stated that the release of the “Catalogue” is to accelerate the application and promotion of synergistic technologies for pollution reduction and carbon reduction, promote the formation of green production methods, and give full play to the role of clean production in fighting the battle against pollution and promoting the realization of the “double carbon” goal. important role.