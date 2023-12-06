The National Development and Reform Commission: Market Expectations and Development Confidence of Private Enterprises Have Further Improved

According to the official WeChat account of the National Development and Reform Commission, the responsible comrade of the Private Economic Development Bureau of the National Development and Reform Commission responded to reporters’ questions on the situation related to the private economy. The number of newly established private enterprises increased by 15.3% year-on-year in the first three quarters, and the survey shows that the proportion of private enterprises with optimistic expectations about macroeconomics, operating income, market demand, foreign trade, etc. has increased. The market expectations and development confidence of private enterprises have further improved.

The “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy” has laid out a blueprint and pointed out the direction for promoting the development and growth of the private economy. Relevant departments have implemented a series of policy measures to help private enterprises and private entrepreneurs solve problems and concentrate on development.

Various local departments have focused on promoting fair access, strengthening factor support, strengthening legal protection, optimizing enterprise-related services, and creating a good atmosphere to actively help private enterprises solve their development worries, relieve environmental stress, and provide assistance. The goal is to establish a market environment with fair competition, a legal environment with good laws and good governance, and a convenient and efficient government environment.

The National Development and Reform Commission, together with relevant departments and localities, have stepped up efforts to implement relevant policies and the policy synergy is accelerating. The aim is to promote the private economy to become bigger, better, and stronger.