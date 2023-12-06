Former US Ambassador Charged with Spying for Cuba for More than 40 Years

A former U.S. ambassador has been charged in Miami with spying for Cuba, a longtime U.S. enemy for “more than 40 years,” the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The reporter in Washington of France TV 24, which is part of the French World Media Group as well as France Broadcasting Corporation, reported on this.

The Cuban spy is Victor Manuel Roca, who has worked for the U.S. foreign service for nearly 40 years. So it was with some embarrassment that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that Victor Manuel Roca had loyally served Cuba and its intelligence services for four decades while serving in positions within the U.S. government were also elevated to the highest levels.

Born in Colombia, this man had early ambitions to become a U.S. citizen, but in fact he began working for one of America’s main enemies as early as 1981, holding a series of strategic positions in the embassy and the State Department.

The cover fooled everyone, and while every position he held was subject to security investigations not only by the FBI but sometimes the CIA, his areas of expertise were Latin America and Bolivia, and he even served as a resident Ambassador of Bolivia. But Fidel Castro’s spies worked even within the core of America’s most sensitive secrets, working closely with the National Security Advisor from 1993 to 1995. This was during the Bill Clinton administration.

He is obviously very committed to his true and not false promises. He has worked with his true identity all his life, which is why his spy career has been so long.

Therefore, Victor Manuel Rocca was not legendary because, at least according to the FBI, he simply spent his life betraying the country that adopted him. Even in retirement, the Cuban agent continued to provide input to the Pentagon’s staff responsible for Latin America.

Apparently, it was a certain degree of oblivion by Cuban intelligence that caused the traitor who probably had one of the longest espionage record holders to lose his good spy habits, as it only took one FBI agent presenting himself as a Cuban spy was enough for the former State Department official to unsuspectingly expose nearly all of his career.

In the United States, there is no statute of limitations for treason, and the federal court will of course take it immediately, and the person will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

