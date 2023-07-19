National Electoral Council sanctioned the Liberal Party

The Plenary Chamber of the National Electoral Council has made the decision to sanction the Colombian Liberal Party due to its lack of compliance in holding the national convention in the established time.

This sanction was confirmed in a resolution issued on Wednesday, July 19.

Said decision is argued because during the last two years, the Liberal Party has not called a national convention, in which a new direction is also chosen within the political house.

The resolution indicates that this omission by the Liberal Party violates the second paragraph of article 108 of the Political Constitution and the numeral 1 of article 10 of Law 1475 of 2011. The paragraph in question establishes that “it will be cause for loss of the Juridical of political parties and movements if they do not hold at least every two years conventions that enable their members to influence the making of the most important decisions of the political organization.

The sanction was imposed due to the systematic delay by the Liberal Party in holding the convention, which limits the right of participation of its active and militant members.

It is important to note that the decision of the magistrates of the National Electoral Council was unanimous. However, this sanction will not affect the registration of Liberal Party candidates for the elections scheduled for October 29.

The sanction imposed includes a fine of $25 million to the Liberal Party.

“We abide by the decision, we will appeal, but we continue in our regional campaign and we are going to win it with our endorsements and candidates,” said the Liberal Party.