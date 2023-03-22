Home News National Government will protect signatories of the Peace Agreement located in Mesetas – news
National Government will protect signatories of the Peace Agreement located in Mesetas – news

National Government will protect signatories of the Peace Agreement located in Mesetas

The High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, affirmed that the National Government will provide the necessary measures to protect the rights of ex-combatants located in the Former Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation (AETCR), Mariana Páez, located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Plateaus, Goal.

The Peace Commissioner, through a message broadcast on the entity’s networks, explained that the guarantee of protection of the rights of the signatories of the 2016 Peace Agreement is maintained after the decision of the families to leave the property in search of from another land to develop their productive projects.

“In view of the decision made by the peace signatories to go to another place, the National Government will provide all the measures and all the guarantees so that their rights are satisfied and realized,” Rueda asserted.

In this regard, the Commissioner stated that in the face of the threats that arose against the inhabitants of the territorial space, the National Government took measures to protect their security in the area and that he personally took charge of the situation.

The Ministry of Defense itself offered a permanent presence in the surroundings of this area, where the members who have signed the Peace Agreement live.

In addition, respecting this decision, the Government will accompany them permanently, with all the possibility of generating stability in that place and developing their plans and life projects.

Source: Presidency of the Republic

