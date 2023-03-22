news-txt”>

Leonardo Bonucci towards the forfeit, Mateo Retegui on the launch pad. These are the indications that emerged from the last training session in Coverciano before the departure, in the afternoon, for Naples with a charter train. The blue captain has been working out in the gym for the third day in a row and at this point his availability for Thursday’s match against England valid for the European qualifiers is increasingly difficult.

Coach Roberto Mancini is testing the Toloi-Acerbi pairing in central defense, with Di Lorenzo on the right and Spinazzola on the left.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the confirmation of Jorginho in the middle with Verratti and Barella is increasingly possible, while forward – in the 4-3-3 – Berardi on the right, Pellegrini on the left and the new Italian striker Retegui in the ballot with Scamacca. Among the alternatives in the role of offensive wingers Politano and the young Gnonto.