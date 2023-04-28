National strategic needs

MIMIT study group established

The installation meeting of the Study Group for the analysis of the country’s strategic needs was held yesterday at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, convened by Division IV of the General Secretariat, the Study and analysis center of MIMIT.

They joined the initiative over 50 experts from the various Directorates General of the Ministry, from the main economic and industrial research institutions, from the academic world and from some large Italian companies.

The purpose of the Study Group is to make an assessment of the strategic production input needs of the main Italian manufacturing sectors. The activity derives from the policy act for 2023 signed by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso in January 2023 which indicates the political priorities of the dicastery.

The Study Group will be divided into two work sub-groups, one dedicated to raw materials and semi-finished products and the other dedicated to human capital. The needs and criticalities of both will be measured in order to outline the framework of the strategic dependencies of Italy and Europe, both in current terms and in future perspectives.

The project has multi-year duration and the first report, the survey on the state of the art of scientific research in Italy on strategic needs, is expected for the month of July 2023.