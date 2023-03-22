Home News NATIVES OF CHACO ARRIVE TO CONCEPCIÓN IN SEARCH OF FOOD « cde News
News

NATIVES OF CHACO ARRIVE TO CONCEPCIÓN IN SEARCH OF FOOD « cde News

by admin
NATIVES OF CHACO ARRIVE TO CONCEPCIÓN IN SEARCH OF FOOD « cde News

CONCEPCION (Special envoy) They are from the Sawhoyamaxa indigenous community of Santa Elisa, located at km 70 of the branch that joins Pozo Colorado with Concepción. They request food, they do not find assistance from any authority, they affirm.

Andrea Chávez, representing the natives, said that in her community they have many needs and especially a lack of food, which is why they came desperately to the city of Concepción in a procession to request help from the authorities.

It is the second time they have reached Concepción, last week they reached the Governor’s Office and did not get any help, which is why they are already turning to the solidarity of the citizens.

With the help of a supportive person, they reached this city in a group, they were located in Plaza Pinedo appealing to the solidarity of the inhabitants of Concepción.

“We are going through a very difficult situation, we need food, I came with my people in a procession, we are here because we really need it, the first time we came we left empty-handed, we only asked for food, I hope the people of Concepción help us,” he said. the woman.

comment

comment

See also  Last pre-Christmas Sunday in Treviso among artists, lights and shows

You may also like

Why spider expert Codadrea from Essen is so...

Workshops aim to reinforce the correct handling of...

Francia Márquez denounced alleged attack during her visit...

Robert Habeck doesn’t understand that the majority doesn’t...

Illegal mining activities multiply in Napo and deforest...

Atrato waters. Social Control 2022.

Microsoft Receives First Native Certification for Cloud Data...

Alto Paraná does not have a presence on...

A man was murdered inside a Codazzi house

Protest against bike path expansion: Graz KFG politician...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy