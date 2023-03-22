CONCEPCION (Special envoy) They are from the Sawhoyamaxa indigenous community of Santa Elisa, located at km 70 of the branch that joins Pozo Colorado with Concepción. They request food, they do not find assistance from any authority, they affirm.

Andrea Chávez, representing the natives, said that in her community they have many needs and especially a lack of food, which is why they came desperately to the city of Concepción in a procession to request help from the authorities.

It is the second time they have reached Concepción, last week they reached the Governor’s Office and did not get any help, which is why they are already turning to the solidarity of the citizens.

With the help of a supportive person, they reached this city in a group, they were located in Plaza Pinedo appealing to the solidarity of the inhabitants of Concepción.

“We are going through a very difficult situation, we need food, I came with my people in a procession, we are here because we really need it, the first time we came we left empty-handed, we only asked for food, I hope the people of Concepción help us,” he said. the woman.

