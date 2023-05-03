Navy ships in an event on the Teramo – Abruzzo coast

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TERAMO, 03 MAY – From Friday 23 to Sunday 25 June in Giulianova and Roseto degli Abruzzi, in the province of Teramo, the sea will be celebrated. Three days conceived and organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Gran Sasso d’Italia to highlight the significant importance that the sea economy has in the territories.



The initiative was presented today in Teramo, in the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce, by the president of the Chamber of Commerce Antonella Ballone, with the president of the Abruzzo Region Marco Marsilio and on behalf of the General Staff of the Navy, the commander Stefano Pignotti.



Conferences, institutional and commercial stands, exhibitions and celebratory moments for three days that will be a party and an opportunity to get to know and explore the theme of the sea.



Furthermore, in the waters in front of the port of Giulianova, the Navy will bring the Alpino ship and there will be the mooring of the “Altair” sailing vessel.



“We want to highlight the Teramo coast – said President Ballone – its potential in the tourist, commercial and cultural fields. For this celebration of our coast we wanted the presence of the Navy which represents excellence in the maritime field and which will greet Abruzzo in these three days dedicated to the sea”.



The event with the Navy wants to underline the value of the Teramo coast, also in collaboration with the Abruzzo Region. “This appointment – said Marsilio – will allow us to talk about the sea economy, a very important economy that we are developing with funds”.



At the presentation of the event also the representatives of the institutions that will be involved, the Municipality of Giulianova, with the presence of the councilor Marco Di Carlo, the municipality of Roseto, with the councilor Annalisa D’Elpidio, the commander of the Giulianova Coast Guard Alessio Fiorentini, the president of the Port Authority of Giulianova, Valentino Ferrante, the president of Assonautica Teramo, Gloriano Lanciotti and the president of Federalberghi Abruzzo, Giammarco Giovannelli. (HANDLE).

