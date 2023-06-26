Pride Abruzzo: two thousand in procession in Chieti – Abruzzo

Di Nardo, ‘pride and not boast, but stop being ashamed’

(ANSA) – CHIETI, JUNE 24 – A colorful river to the rhythm of music and dances, among flags, slogans and banners: at least two thousand people, even more according to the organizers, are parading in the center of Chieti to give life to Pride Abruzzo.



‘Strong, kind and proud’ was the slogan of the event which started from the Villa Comunale, where a sort of small village with a stage was set up, then also passing through the very central Piazza Valignani and then Corso Marrucino before returning to the Villa.



“We are all the injured party for every woman raped and offended” one of the slogans or “We are all anti-fascists”. Among the flags that of Udu, the Students’ Union, and the flags of peace.



“Pride is historically the result of a need for our community to be seen and to end the consequentiality of violence, of discrimination that has always affected us in past years, invisibility is the main problem – said spokesperson Manuela Di Nardo – : pride is just that, it means pride and not boasting, but stop being ashamed and therefore start a process of individuality on which to build one’s future in an honest, visible and proud way”.



For the regional secretary and senator of the Democratic Party, Michele Fina, “this is a wonderful opportunity to reiterate the fact that in our country civil rights must advance and are absolutely complementary to social rights because people are at the center of both who live their lives in the round and who have the right to be free.At the center is the desire to love each other, to live love freely against instead forms of violence that often free people like those who frequent these squares suffer”.



The mayor Diego Ferrara and the commissioner Chiara Zappalorto were present. (HANDLE).



