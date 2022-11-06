Home News Nei prati Tour d’Héréraz the Battle of Tchèvrecon 140 head in the arena
News

Nei prati Tour d’Héréraz the Battle of Tchèvrecon 140 head in the arena

by admin
Nei prati Tour d’Héréraz the Battle of Tchèvrecon 140 head in the arena

PERLOZ

A forty-year-long tradition that fascinates and enhances the rural vocation. The meadows of Tour d’Héréraz welcomed the final of the Batailla de Tchèvre promoted by the Combats des Chèvres of Perloz on Sunday 30, attracting a large audience. An edition, number 40, full of emotions for breeders and enthusiasts. The combats animated the whole afternoon. And here are the results in the four categories.

In the first category 36 animals challenged each other and the winner was Bich (who was also the heaviest goat with 97.5 kg of weight) of Didier Millesi from Perloz, who also placed Liun in second place. Third / fourth place for Leura by Renato Pramotton of Donnas and Blageusa, also by Millesi. In the second category (42 garments in the running) Natasha by Gregorio Girod from Issime won, followed in the second by Grinta by Aide Gros from Fontainemore. Third / fourth place for Iena by Gregorio Girod and Petit fleur by Marco Squinobal from Gressoney-Saint-Jean.

In third (38 garments) Camus by Andrea Clerin of Pont-Saint-Martin won ahead of Indiana by Aide Gros. Third and fourth place for Lingera by Davide Iorio of Pontboset and Gas Gas also by Aide Gros. Finally, for the Bime category (24 garments in the arena), Marmotta di Marco Follioley di Donnas won; second place for Strega by Claudia Bosonin of Donnas. Third / fourth place went to Andrea Clerin with Moretta and Bella. The youngest breeder is worth mentioning: Manuel Ronco di Issime. A.A.

See also  China's college graduates will exceed 10 million next year, the employment situation is grim | Employment is difficult | Graduation tide

You may also like

Foxconn is lying down!Zhengzhou official concealed the insider...

An aqueduct pipe in the center of Conegliano...

Learning, Thinking, Implementing, Notifying, Believing, and Implementing Unification:...

Migrants, Humanity 1 is at the port of...

The “Casa al sole” turns twenty: a film...

Tax, incomes over 60 thousand euros? A cut...

Ivrea, accident in via Jervis, car overturns

Lanzhou three-year-old child’s death family members hold accountable...

Treviso, saved a man from suicide: “We must...

Migrants, tonight the first inspection on board NGO...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy