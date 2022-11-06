PERLOZ

A forty-year-long tradition that fascinates and enhances the rural vocation. The meadows of Tour d’Héréraz welcomed the final of the Batailla de Tchèvre promoted by the Combats des Chèvres of Perloz on Sunday 30, attracting a large audience. An edition, number 40, full of emotions for breeders and enthusiasts. The combats animated the whole afternoon. And here are the results in the four categories.

In the first category 36 animals challenged each other and the winner was Bich (who was also the heaviest goat with 97.5 kg of weight) of Didier Millesi from Perloz, who also placed Liun in second place. Third / fourth place for Leura by Renato Pramotton of Donnas and Blageusa, also by Millesi. In the second category (42 garments in the running) Natasha by Gregorio Girod from Issime won, followed in the second by Grinta by Aide Gros from Fontainemore. Third / fourth place for Iena by Gregorio Girod and Petit fleur by Marco Squinobal from Gressoney-Saint-Jean.

In third (38 garments) Camus by Andrea Clerin of Pont-Saint-Martin won ahead of Indiana by Aide Gros. Third and fourth place for Lingera by Davide Iorio of Pontboset and Gas Gas also by Aide Gros. Finally, for the Bime category (24 garments in the arena), Marmotta di Marco Follioley di Donnas won; second place for Strega by Claudia Bosonin of Donnas. Third / fourth place went to Andrea Clerin with Moretta and Bella. The youngest breeder is worth mentioning: Manuel Ronco di Issime. A.A.