At a gathering with young people at the Sacred Heart School of Avali in Bahrain, Pope Francis told them: “We need your creativity, your dreams, your courage, your kindness, your smiles, and your contagious joy.”

(Vatican News Network)In Bahrain, Pope Francis encouraged young people “never lose the courage to dream big and live a full life”. The singing and dancing party took place on the afternoon of Saturday 5th November at the Sacred Heart School of Avali, Bahrain.

After listening to the testimony of three young people, the Pope offered “three small invitations”: to embrace a culture of caring, to sow the seeds of fraternity, and to have the courage to make choices in life. The Pope stated that he made these invitations in order to “care, support and encourage” the youth.

Speaking of a culture of caring, the Pope stated that “caring means developing an inner attitude of empathy”, thus caring for others and their well-being. A culture of caring can be a “turning point” or “antidote” to a contemporary world that is often self-isolating. The Pope reminded that in order to care for others, one must first care for oneself, listen to one’s own heart, and talk to God about the joys and sorrows of daily life.

Once we learn to embrace a culture of caring, we can make the seeds of friendship grow and thrive. This is the second invitation of the Pope: to sow the seeds of fraternity. Referring to the term “winner” used by the young Abdulla in his testimony, the Pope urged young people to “strive to be the winners of fraternity”. In this way, youth will be able to “build the future, because only in the spirit of fraternity can our world have a future”. In addition, the Pope also encouraged young people to build relationships, especially with God. This makes it easier for us to see God in others.

The third invitation is to have the courage to make choices in life. “Making a good decision involves learning how to weigh different options and choose the right path,” the Pope said. The Pope encouraged young people to “go forward without fear, but never alone”.

God is always with us, and we can discern the voice of God “through silent prayer, a heart-to-heart dialogue with God”. Furthermore, youth should seek life advice from wise and reliable people rather than resorting to the Internet. “Each of us needs company in our life,” the Pope said.

Next, the Pope said frankly to the youth: “We need you! We need your creativity, your dreams, your courage, your friendliness, your smile, and your heart-warming joy.” Moreover, the state of young people who are “not afraid of tigers at birth” can help To break the old habits.

The Pope assured the youth: “The Church is with you and needs each one of you very much. So that we can breathe youth, open new paths, try new languages, become more joyful and more hospitable”.

The Pope concluded by encouraging young people to “never lose the courage to dream big and live a full life”.

