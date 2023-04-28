The truce that began at midnight on Monday in Sudan has been extended by 72 hours, but fighting continues

The two military groups that have been fighting in Sudan since April 15 have reached an agreement to extend the three-day truce that began at midnight on Monday to allow the completion of the evacuation of foreign nationals and allow Sudanese civilians to escape from the places where the clashes are most violent. The extension of the truce, which will last another 72 hours, was obtained thanks to the mediation of various neighboring countries, the United States, the United Kingdom and the UN. However, it is not clear how long it will hold up: in recent days fighting has continued to be reported both in the capital Khartoum and in the western Darfur region and in other provinces of the country.

The forces of General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, who is the head of the regular army and the country’s president, and the powerful military group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have been fighting for the past two weeks in Sudan. known as Hemedti, who is also the vice president. Between al Burhan and Hemedti a tough political clash had been going on for weeks over the fate of the Sudanese government, and in particular over the conditions under which the transition to civilian government should take place. More than 500 civilians have died in the clashes so far and around 4,200 have been injured. However, it is thought that the numbers could be much higher.

