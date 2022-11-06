Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Ling Xuemin) On November 4th, our city held a mobilization and collective lesson preparation meeting to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Start the publicity work of studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in our city, and promote the continuous upsurge of learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Chen Ji, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Chen Ji pointed out that studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task and the focus of all work at present and in the future. It is necessary to establish a high sense of political responsibility and mission, deeply understand and accurately grasp the great significance, core essence, rich connotation and practical requirements of the 20th Party Congress, and put the spirit of the 20th Party Congress into practice.

Chen Ji demanded that the role of the members of the municipal party committee’s publicity group should be brought into full play, and a publicity matrix of “leaders telling policies, experts telling theories, and people telling stories” should be created and strengthened. One point is to prepare lessons based on key questions, focus on the issues that the prospective cadres and the masses are concerned about, and give targeted preaching, so that the preaching is more grounded, more thirst-quenching, and more popular among the people. Second, we must conduct interactive lectures, and make good use of characteristic classes such as “Party Classes under Diaolou”, “Lectures under Banyan Trees”, and “Music Party Classes”, and increase ideological and emotional resonance through forums and questions, grassroots visits, etc., so that the masses can understand, Understandable and implementable. Three, three-dimensional propaganda, propaganda and publicity dynamics and social repercussions from all media and multiple perspectives, give full play to the role of “two centers and one platform”, create a strong social atmosphere, and promote the transformation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party into the spiritual connotation and high level of the Chinese capital of overseas Chinese. The effectiveness of quality development work.