Neighbors of the Roma neighborhood demand repair of 27th Street

Neighbors of the Roma neighborhood demand repair of 27th Street

The residents of the Roma neighborhood, in the center of Quibdó, closed the first race and 27th street with various obstacles in protest against the negligence of the mayor’s office in repairing the roads.

For more than two years, excavations have been carried out on 27th Street and to date, wastewater continues to emerge on the surface, bad odors, the proliferation of insects and rodents, and the road is still broken.

This problem affects the health of the inhabitants of the neighborhood, the environment and the mobility of the community of Quibdo.

“We are getting sick”, reads the banners and parades, one of the repetitive phrases that its inhabitants say today due to the bad smell and the state of the roads.

