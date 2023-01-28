The General Accounting Office of the Nation ratified the first category for the Huilense capital given the fulfillment of the requirements that are taken into account to deliver the categorization to the territorial entities. This, in other words, means guaranteeing greater investment resources for the city, that is, it will allow it to advance in the plans and projects contemplated in order to generate development.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, CITY

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

After speaking insistently about the loss of the first category for the capital of Huilenses, the General Accounting Office of the Nation ratified the decision for the 2023 term. Managing the finances of the Municipal Mayor’s Office.

Jaime Ramírez Plazas, Secretary of the Treasury of Neiva, pointed out that, in effect, this decision is the sample of the fiscal effort that has been made since the administration of Gorky Muñoz Calderón, since the categorization responds to the current income of free destination , the population certified by DANE and the percentage participation of the territorial entity in the regional gross domestic product.

This, in other words, means guaranteeing greater investment resources for the city.

“The municipality has been behaving very well in fiscal terms, Neiva taxpayers have been very punctual in paying their taxes and this has allowed it to maintain its first class category in the capital of Huila. We can also tell Neivanos with absolute peace of mind that next year we will be in the first category again because incomes are behaving very well, citizens have shown great tax responsibility and are paying taxes in a timely manner”, ratified Ramírez Plazas.

In this sense, the category also defines the percentage of unrestricted current income that the administration can use for operating expenses in an amount of 65%, which means that the other 35% of unrestricted current income They can be allocated by the municipality for public investment. This is how, as the category increases in parallel, more resources for investment can be guaranteed.

According to Neiva’s Secretary of Finance, the great characteristic of the current municipal government has been to maintain the first category, despite all the observations made by critics of the administration, who affirmed a possible loss of category.

“We have been in the first category for three years and we can tell the critics that next year the ad will also remain in the first category unless we improve to special, although we lack the population. Neiva is a model example of transparency in the management of resources, which gives us the peace of mind that we are doing things right and, in addition, the citizens of Neiva and taxpayers are flocking to pay taxes,” the chief determined. from the portfolio.

The foregoing, according to Ramírez Plazas, should serve as a reference for the honorable councilors so that they understand that they have sufficiently guaranteed resources to pay the loan.

It may interest you: Measures to prevent Acute Respiratory Infections in Huila during the return to classrooms

Requirements

In turn, Carlos Alberto Ibagón Valderrama, Neiva’s prospective director, emphasized that the categorization of territorial entities was established through article 6 of Law 136 of 1994 and Law 617 of the year 2000. “The first was modified by article 173 of decree 2106 of 2019 and in the case of Neiva, the article established that the municipalities to be classified in the first category must meet certain requirements such as: the population that must be between 100,001 thousand inhabitants and 500 thousand, In addition, the annual free destination current income must be greater than 12,000 SMLMV and less than 400,000 SMLMV,” he explained.

It is these established requirements that mayors must issue the categorization decree before October 31 with certain supports, including certificates issued by the Comptroller General of the Nation and data provided by DANE.

This was explained by Ibagón Valderrama, who said that the supervising entity issues a certificate stating what are the current income of free destination that, challenged by that municipality, as well as the service of the population of the nuncio of Neiva that DANE delivers, which must meet the stipulated deadline. If not, then this categorization is issued by the controller through a resolution. He also clarified that for this, they work with the income collected during the fiscal period of the previous year.

The payment behavior of the Neivanos helped for the recategorization.

“We received the certification from the delegated comptroller for the economy and public finances in which he certifies that the municipality of Neiva had collected the sum of $129,277,581 million and that for the 2021 term the operating expenses of the municipality represented 58.93%. of current unrestricted income. Similarly, according to DANE, the population was 367,400 inhabitants, of which 343,194 are located in urban areas and 24,206 in populated centers and rural areas. With that we have met the requirements, ”he assured.

Finally, for Gorky Muñoz Calderón, mayor of the city, this decision is due to the fact that they have had good management of the city’s finances, for which, “now it is time to continue working and be able to direct what is missing to be able to give results and generate an execution in the development plan close to 90%”, he concluded.