Net-zero theme ramming double power fund is worth seeing

Observing the recent sales data of electric vehicles in major regions around the world, they have shown an increasing state in the past two months, including the United States, Europe, and the mainland, showing that demand is very strong. The investment letter legal person said that in view of the fact that more car manufacturers have received IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) subsidies, it is expected to continue to drive the growth of electric vehicle shipments in the United States. Continental also officially provides a purchase tax exemption policy, which will help future sales and match the global net zero carbon The ranking trend remains unchanged, the penetration rate of electric vehicles in various regions is expected to continue to increase, and the growth prospects of related stocks are also quite worth looking forward to.

Hong Yuting, fund manager of Qunyi Smart Connected Electric Vehicles, pointed out that from the perspective of energy conversion efficiency and cost, electric vehicles are superior to traditional gasoline vehicles. The energy conversion efficiency of gasoline vehicles falls between 12% and 30%, while that of electric vehicles reaches 77%. % to 82%. From the perspective of the average regular maintenance and repair costs, gasoline vehicles cost nearly 9,200 US dollars, while electric vehicles only cost half the amount, showing that electric vehicles are more economical than imagined on the road.

Governments of various countries have also continued to offer relevant policies and measures to promote the popularization of electric vehicles, including expanding the installation of electric vehicle charging facilities, setting total sales targets, and providing relevant subsidies, etc., all of which make the economies of scale of electric vehicles just around the corner. The growth of piles and vehicle manufacturing is also optimistic, and they are sectors that cannot be ignored in the investment layout. In addition, the energy storage business opportunities derived from electricity should not be underestimated.

The Risheng Global Smart Car Fund research team analyzed and observed the electric vehicle market. Recently, many car companies have announced price cuts. Under the background of the industry facing electric smart transformation and fierce market competition, the price war may accelerate the clearing of the industry. The competitive advantages of car companies with strong technology accumulation and cost reduction capabilities are expected to be strengthened. Last year, the battery life of electric vehicles in North America was ranked. Many high-end models can reach more than 500km of battery life, which has narrowed the gap with traditional gasoline vehicles. The price of 1 million to 1.5 million yuan models can reach more than 300 kilometers of battery life, which will help sales enhance.

Liu Hengzhi, manager of Xinguang Pu Electric Vehicle ETF, believes that the recent stock price performance of electric vehicles has been strong. The global electric vehicle market is not only dominated by the United States, but the stock prices of the global electric vehicle community have soared. The performance has taken the world by surprise.

Su Shengfeng, manager of Taishin ESG Environmental Love Earth Growth Fund, emphasized that in the medium and long term, with sustainable environmental protection becoming the current mainstream of the industry, governments of various countries are vigorously promoting various energy-saving and carbon-reduction policies and incentive programs, among which electric vehicles are the most important beneficiaries. Hui industry.

