At the 2022 Service Trade Fair being held, the latest achievements of a number of digital technology companies have been unveiled. As an educational technology enterprise, NetEase Youdao has unveiled its latest achievements in smart education in the education service exhibition area, showing the application results of artificial intelligence technology innovation in the field of education. The AI ​​application booth represented by Youdao Smart Classroom and Youdao Smart Sports attracted guests and media reporters to stop and watch.

The Smart Classroom has been moved to the Service Trade Fair’s “Capability Map” and “Big Data Precision Learning” to attract attention

One-click push learning materials from a large number of demonstration courseware to the whole class for preview, and questions in the course of teaching can be timely feedback through the system to see the students’ mastery of knowledge points; after class, homework questions are pushed through the classroom, and students can upload English Read aloud, the system will give improvement suggestions for automatic correction of pronunciation…





(The picture shows the education service exhibition area of ​​the Service Trade Fair. Netease Youdao Smart Classroom new products are exhibiting. The staff is introducing the classroom interaction process.)

It is reported that teachers can complete various functions such as lesson preparation, correction of homework, and online interaction through smart classrooms, and can also comprehensively judge whether students understand knowledge points, so as to facilitate more accurate teaching; in order to adapt to more online teaching modes under the epidemic , Youdao Smart Classroom has also developed an online class mode, which facilitates the instant interaction between teachers and students in the state of online classes and improves students’ learning efficiency. The system will also provide suggestions for improvement in the class dimension, so that teachers and schools can make targeted guidance and improvement.

NetEase Youdao Smart Education staff demonstrated PBL-based smart classroom teaching for us. She chose to take the sightseeing routes of famous scenic spots in London, England as the teaching content, and led students to learn the vocabulary of scenic spots, verb expressions, etc., through filling in the blanks, designing travel routes and other links to help students get familiar with the course content in the problem situation, and at the same time, Beijing travel route design was used as the teaching content. Questions allow students to use what they have learned flexibly, and allow students to learn under task-driven and problem-driven learning. In the teaching session, teachers can use the functions of answer statistics, answer uploading and sharing to efficiently understand students’ learning situation. Students can discuss in groups, collect students’ opinions systematically, and generate a “cloud map” to display them, which can be shared with teachers and students as soon as possible. Other students, greatly enhance students’ sense of participation and improve classroom interaction.

Fan Haiyan, an expert in NetEase’s Youdao program, pointed out: “In the context of the new curriculum standards, the product has added a ‘capacity map’ and a ‘knowledge map’ to form a set of indicators and models for core literacy, and at the same time design data for each ability. Collecting tools to collect students’ procedural learning data in the teaching process, and automatically summarize and analyze it, so that teachers can understand the actual situation of each student.”

Can sit-ups also be digitized? Smart sports issue “exercise prescriptions”

The reporter saw at the scene that a visitor was doing sit-ups on the mat in the exhibition area, and the smart sports system next to it would conduct real-time collection without body sensation through a camera. This smart sports system will diagnose the posture and movement of the athlete, and correct the evaluation standards such as elbow joints and knees. ability. According to reports, in addition to “sit-ups”, Youdao smart sports system also covers pull-ups, standing long jumps, medicine balls, skipping ropes, middle-distance running and other scenes. The program has been implemented in schools in Guangdong, Shandong, Jiangsu and other places.





(The picture shows the education service exhibition area of ​​the Service Trade Fair, where the Youdao smart sports solution was unveiled. The plan will issue a personalized “exercise prescription” for students’ sports projects to help students train more targeted.)

“We can monitor the students’ movements in real time through a camera. Without interfering with the students’ movements, we can collect the students’ movement data, such as posture, height, distance, etc., and pay attention to the students’ training quality in an all-round way.” NetEase Youdao President Jin Lei introduced that the solution uses leading visual analysis technology, students can obtain relevant sports data without wearing devices, which not only reduces the workload of teachers in distributing and managing devices, but also does not allow students’ sports to be affected by wearable devices. Carry out anytime, anywhere.

It is reported that Youdao smart sports system can automatically generate personal exercise reports, and students can understand their physical fitness level from multiple perspectives, such as: whether the speed quality, flexibility quality, coordination quality, strength quality, endurance quality, etc. have improved? At the same time, the system It will also provide follow-up study and exercise suggestions to assist students in self-training in a targeted manner.

Promote the application of artificial intelligence in the field of education and promote high-quality development with technological innovation

During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, my country’s education has entered a stage of high-quality development. Facing the new stage and new situation, information technologies such as artificial intelligence will become an important driving force, empowering basic education and promoting educational reform and innovation.

As a technology company that has been deeply involved in the AI ​​field for more than 10 years, NetEase Youdao has also been frequently recognized for its practice in the digitalization of education in recent years. The Youdao Smart Education Project was included in the first batch of “5G+ Smart Education” pilot lists by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Education; NetEase Youdao was included in the list of Beijing Science Popularization Bases by Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park Management Committee and Beijing Science and Technology Association Youdao intelligent learning terminal was selected as “2021 Recommended Products of People’s Ingenuity”.

Jin Lei said that the digitalization of education is an important part of high-quality development, and China‘s education technology is at the forefront of the world in many fields. As an educational technology enterprise, we look forward to sharing the latest achievements and knowledge of technological innovation in the field of education with our counterparts in various countries through the Service Trade Fair, so that global learners can share the wonderful new educational experience brought by technology.

“We will accelerate the innovative application of artificial intelligence technology in education, and hope to contribute to the high-quality development of education.” Jin Lei said.



