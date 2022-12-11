History and future intersect on the route of the Moon. The Orion capsule of the Nasa Artemis program, the first mission directed towards our natural satellite, has returned to Earth after a 26-day cruise and over two million and 200 thousand kilometers travelled. But a few hours before his return home on the head of a privately owned SpaceX rocket, the Japanese lander took off, destined to land in five months, produced and financed by a commercial company, ispace.