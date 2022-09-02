The Association of Etiquette Teachers and Scholars was received by Pope Francis on the occasion of the celebration of its 50th anniversary. The Pope urged them not to disconnect liturgical studies from the pastoral dimension, and offered the example set by Guardini in this regard.

(Vatican News Network) members of the Italian Association of Etiquette Teachers and Scholars came to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the association’s founding. The Pope reminded them that the process of liturgical reform is still going on and that it will need to be deepened over time, with “zealous and patient care” and with “spiritual and pastoral wisdom”.

The Pope encouraged the research activities of liturgical teachers and experts to continue to contribute, “to move liturgy forward in dialogue”. This, the Pope said, “because theology can and must have a form of sympathy, involving the different theological fields and the humanities, ‘networking’ with institutions also outside Italy, cultivating and promoting liturgical research activities” .

In addition, there is another indispensable element in the liturgical field, and that is “listening to the Christian community”. Therefore, the work of the Liturgical Association must not be divorced from “the expectations and needs of the People of God”, because the People of God “often need to be nurtured and grown, even if they have a sense of faith themselves, which helps them in the field of liturgy to distinguish between God and God. and truly lead to the affairs of God”.

“Liturgy is the work of Christ and the Church, and is therefore a living organism, like a plant, which cannot be neglected or abused. Liturgy is not a marble or bronze monument, not a museum collection. Liturgy, like a plant, has life and must be carefully treated. Cultivation. Liturgy is also joyful, with the joy of the Holy Spirit.”

The Pope insisted that in the work of “discrimination and study” of the liturgy, “the academic dimension cannot be separated from the pastoral and spiritual dimension” because, as taught by the Second Vatican Council, “in theological and pastoral, There can be no separation between faith and life.

“Today, more than ever, we need a grand vision of etiquette that does not reduce to a discussion of the details of etiquette. We need a ritual that is not mundane but makes one look up to the sky, feel the world and life are occupied by the mystery of Christ; the liturgy should also be ‘grounded’, not far from life, not worldly exclusivity, not so, the liturgy has nothing to do with it. Serious and close to the people. These two things should be kept in mind : Keep your eyes on the Lord, but do not turn your back on the world.”

Having said this, the Pope praised the contribution of the liturgical movement and “many scholars and different academic institutions”. In particular, he referred to the example of Romano Guardini, saying that he knew how to make the fruits of academic progress available to the general public, and that every believer, first and foremost youth, could increase his knowledge of liturgical life.

The Pope also mentioned the importance of being rooted in tradition. He said there was a need to always be rooted in tradition, but not to go backwards. Rooted in tradition is to grow, and like a tree, it grows from its roots. In the same way, tradition is “deeply rooted” and “security of the future”.

“Instead, to go backwards is to take two steps back, thinking ‘it’s always been this way’, and better yet. It’s a temptation in the life of the church that leads us to a secular restoration, clothed with liturgical and theological The outer garment, the inner is worldly. And retrogression is always worldly.”

“One of the most important things”, the Pope told those present, was to combine research with prayer, opening the mind, as theology requires, but in a prayerful attitude. “May your liturgical studies be filled with the lived experience of prayer and ecclesiastical celebrations, so that the liturgy of ‘contemplation’ always emerges from the liturgy of living, as the vigour of life does.”

In conclusion, the Pope pointed out that what has been said is valid “for all theological categories”, especially in the liturgy, which celebrates “the beauty and greatness of the mystery, which God has bestowed upon us”.

