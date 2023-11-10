Home » Network fees for electricity are expected to rise by more than ten percent in 2024
Network fees for electricity are expected to rise by more than ten percent in 2024

by admin
Electricity is becoming even more expensive for citizens

Electricity is becoming even more expensive in Germany. Private households will have to pay almost eleven percent more for electricity network fees next year.

Published: November 10, 2023
As “n-tv” reportedelectricity customers will face further cost increases in 2024.

Example: For households with an annual consumption of 3,500 kilowatt hours, network fees are expected to rise by 10.6 percent or 1.03 cents per kilowatt hour in 2024, according to the Federal Ministry of Economics’ response to a request from the CDU.

It is said that the main reason for the price increases is the intervention of the transmission system operators in the generation output of power plants.

The opposition accuses the traffic light government of not doing enough to relieve citizens and stop price increases in view of the ever-increasing electricity prices.

