Chicago Bears win NFL latecomer duel – sport.ORF.at

The Chicago Bears won the duel between two latecomers at the start of the tenth round of the National Football League (NFL). The Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 16:13 at home on Thursday evening (local time) and celebrated their third win. For Carolina it was the eighth defeat with just one win.

Kicker Cairo Santos contributed three field goals to the hosts’ victory after Ihmir Smith-Marsette gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with a successful punt return in the first quarter.

Midway through the third quarter, running back D’Onta Foreman ran into the end zone for the Bears’ only touchdown, giving them a 16-10 lead.

In the final period, Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro shortened the lead to 13:16 with his second field goal and had the equalizer with a minute and a half to go. But the field goal attempt from 59 yards was too short.

