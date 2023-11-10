Home » Chicago Bears win NFL latecomer duel – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Chicago Bears win NFL latecomer duel – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Chicago Bears win NFL latecomer duel – sport.ORF.at

The Chicago Bears won the duel between two latecomers at the start of the tenth round of the National Football League (NFL). The Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 16:13 at home on Thursday evening (local time) and celebrated their third win. For Carolina it was the eighth defeat with just one win.

Kicker Cairo Santos contributed three field goals to the hosts’ victory after Ihmir Smith-Marsette gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead with a successful punt return in the first quarter.

Midway through the third quarter, running back D’Onta Foreman ran into the end zone for the Bears’ only touchdown, giving them a 16-10 lead.

In the final period, Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro shortened the lead to 13:16 with his second field goal and had the equalizer with a minute and a half to go. But the field goal attempt from 59 yards was too short.

More dazu in National Football League

See also  Students, Ormelle with Favero also gives himself the "Follinese" Under, Guzzo 3rd in Romagna

You may also like

Rueda Makes Shocking Decision to Leave Romell Quioto...

Julio Velasco will be the new coach of...

First National Student Games: University Women’s Sparring Competition...

Iván Alonso: The New Sports Director of Cruz...

Casarano-Altamura: zeal or arrogant abuse of power

write a title for this article CBA Comprehensive...

Toulouse creates the feat by winning against Liverpool...

2023 Louisville Silver Slugger Award Winners Announced: A...

The profession of referees and linesmen without gender...

Inspiration from Mourinho, shield knights and bizarre substitutions....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy