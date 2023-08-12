“Neustart” association – allegations about Ziegelstadl “are not known to us”

“Control is not our area of ​​responsibility”

When asked whether “Neustart” controls the conditions in Austria’s prisons, the spokeswoman says that “this is not within our area of ​​responsibility”. The cooperation looks like this: “When we prepare for release as part of the help for released prisoners, we conduct initial talks with prisoners before they are released. To this end, our social workers visit inmates in the prisons at the beginning of their counselling. One to three interviews are planned. The main thing is to discuss your life after your release, for example what housing options there are, work, securing your livelihood or what medical care is to be guaranteed from the first day of your release.”

