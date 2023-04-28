Home » New arrest warrant for Catalino Miranda for allegedly having presented false documentation to obtain a loan – Diario La Página
New arrest warrant for Catalino Miranda for allegedly having presented false documentation to obtain a loan – Diario La Página

The 1st Peace Court of San Salvador sent transport businessman Catalino Miranda to prison for the crime of ideological falsehood. According to the prosecutor in the case, Miranda presented false accounting documentation to a banking institution, in order to obtain a $2.6 million loan.

The judge assessed the evidence presented by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), and determined that they are sufficient for the defendant to continue in prison, and at the same time, ordered that the case go to the investigation stage.

“Catalino Miranda Arteaga is accused of Ideological Falsehood, for having presented false accounting documentation in order to obtain a credit of 2.6 million dollars for his benefit,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Miranda has another judicial process in which he is accused of three crimes.

According to the defendant’s defense, the allegedly false documents were not signed by Miranda, but by an accountant who has already passed away, so the defendant “has nothing to do with the case,” said Milton Melciades.

In addition, he assured that his client is in poor health due to a lung injury.

