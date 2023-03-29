At the European Coatings Show 2023 (Nuremberg, 28-30 March) Coim and Synres, which Coim acquired in 2022, are presenting new coatings for the automotive decoration and refinishing sector.

For the decoration sector, the two companies present Urakyd ECO, the evolution of the Urakyd range of alkyd resins by Synres. These are products capable of reducing the carbon footprint by 50% “from cradle to gate”, without altering the characteristics and performance of the products. This result was obtained by replacing part of the raw materials from fossil sources with Corbion’s Puralact B3, guaranteeing a more efficient supply chain of raw materials (EMEA, preferably Europe) and implementing modifications to obtain a hydrolytic stability equal to the reference product.

The Synres range of solvent-based hydroxyl acrylic resins for the automotive refinish segment is enriched with five new high solids acrylics (Uracron range) and one hydroxyl polyester resin (Urakyd range) which allow the formulation of fast drying automotive coatings, high solids and compliant with the Directive for the limitation of VOCs (<420 g/l). These new solutions improve the efficiency of the painting process by enabling a faster transit of the vehicle through the repair line and reducing energy consumption. They also guarantee excellent and constant quality combined with high durability of the coating and can be custom formulated according to the customer's application specifications.