New directive of Acord Chocó 2023-2027

New directive of Acord Chocó 2023-2027

At the SENA facilities in Quibdó, on February 3, 2023, the general assembly of members of ACORD Chocó, Association of Sports Writers, was held, where the new board of directors for the period 2023-2027 was chosen.

By acclamation, José María Daza Sánchez was appointed as president.

Vice President, Wagner Mosquera Palacios.

General Secretary, Miguel Becerra Asprilla.

Treasurer, Luis Fadith Palacios Tello.

Member 1, Lubín Leudo Hurtado.

Vocal 2, Héctor Jhonny Ángel García.

Chief Prosecutor, Marcel de Jesús Caballero.

Deputy Prosecutor, Rafael de Jesús Galeano Mena

Other charges:

Ethics Committee, Mario Luis Benítez Arboleda, José Lorenzo Bejarano Pinilla, Karina Prado Rivas.

Administration Commission: Harold Francisco Mena, Wagner Mosquera, Rafael de Jesús Galeano.

Sports Commission: Marcel de Jesús Caballero, Nicolás Arce, Harold Francisco Mena.

Advisor to the Board of Directors, Oswaldo Anilio Blandón

Acord Chocó is attached to the Colombian Association of Sports Journalists. It is a non-profit union entity, governed by public and private law, recognized by the Colombian government through decree 2428 of 1955. In Chocó its mission is the journalistic, academic, sports and cultural integration of its associates, as well as than the diffusion and promotion of sport and recreation.

