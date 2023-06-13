New director of the Inter-American Institute for Children and Adolescents of the OAS commits to promote axes

The new director of the Inter-American Institute for Boys, Girls and Adolescents, María Julia Garcete, stressed that the Institute’s work is transcendental as a regional benchmark in childhood policies with a rights perspective.

“Precisely the first task when assuming the general direction is to lead the planning process of the Institute for a period of five years,” explained Garcete.

He announced that he will focus his work on paying special attention to the requirements of the Member States of the Inter-American System and on strengthening a communication policy that makes available to them and to Organizations that work with children, information, studies and tools that contribute to their work. .

“We want to sustain the achievements that the Institute has made in terms of training, it has its Inter-American Training Program (PIC) with more than 12 virtual courses and some nine blended, which moves 2,500 child references from all the states in the region,” he explained.

He also stated that Paraguay has a lot to contribute to the region, especially in regards to early childhood, through its different programs.

“Innovation is very important in early childhood and we want to strengthen what is related to the virtual approach; the pandemic taught us that part, to be able to strengthen our networks through the technological part ”, she asserted.

In addition, he maintained that being able to articulate the work from the perspective of children’s rights and inclusion is a proposal that Paraguay is promoting for this action plan.

“It is not an easy task, it is the first time in 96 years that a Paraguayan has reached this position and the fourth woman in a very long institutional history,” she finally highlighted.