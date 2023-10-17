Home » New Holland Agriculture Took Center Stage at the 2023 Farm Progress Show
News

New Holland Agriculture Took Center Stage at the 2023 Farm Progress Show

New Holland Agriculture Took Center Stage at the 2023 Farm Progress Show

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, recently hosted a booth at the 2023 Farm Progress Show. Thousands of farmers, dealers and industry peers ventured to the booth to witness the pioneering and innovative equipment and technology the brand is introducing now and in the future.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculturea brand of CNH Industrial,
recently hosted a booth at the 2023 Farm Progress Show. Thousands of farmers, dealers and industry peers ventured to the
booth to witness the pioneering and innovative equipment and technology the brand is introducing now and in the future.

The centerpiece at the show was the new T4 Electric Power tractor, the first all-electric utility tractor with autonomous features and Best of the 2023 Farm Progress Show designee. Other standouts
included the Season 2024 CR Series combine harvester and T9 with PLM Intelligence tractor models; the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit, the next evolution in the New Holland precision farming technology
stack; new tractor implements and initial appearances from partners FPT Industrial with the NEF 67 Natural Gas Engine and Stout Industrial Technology with its Smart Cultivator.

