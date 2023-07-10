New in the Templating.app for Jira: templates for templates

Repetitions are annoying. Fortunately, in our private lives we can now switch from classic television to our preferred streaming provider without further ado if the TV stations’ Saturday evening offerings seem all too familiar to us. Unfortunately, in the world of work, it’s rarely possible to simply push a button to switch from the same dull stuff we’ve experienced umpteen times to something new and exciting.

Repetitive activities are part of everyday life in most teams. Of course, getting used to it doesn’t make it any more pleasant. They always cost time and energy that would be more profitable to invest elsewhere. They’re boring and frustrating (and therefore error-prone). They feel unproductive and often are.

Teams that work intensively with Jira know it: Before the actual work can begin, the administrative bases have to be created in the task management system (i.e. the necessary tickets with their subtasks created).

The implementation of a feature in software development, the training of a new team member, the delivery of an IT service, the import of a software update, the implementation of a marketing campaign, the organization of an internal event – the tasks and projects are individual and different, but the time-consuming administrative preparations are always the same.

Less repetitive Jira work

Die Templating.app has set out to make life easier for teams that regularly have to prepare and operationalize recurring tasks in Jira and relieve them of significant parts of the repetitive cramp. What used to take many minutes is now a matter of seconds with the Templating.app, namely the creation and activation of ticket sets, which are always required in a similar form.

And while Team A always starts from scratch and creates all the necessary tickets manually, Team B uses a ready-made set of templates to automatically create the required Jira issues with just a few clicks.

Many teams have already convinced themselves of the advantages of this solution and have learned to appreciate the significant time savings. And now the Templating.app comes with a brand new feature that can provide even more efficiency.

Create templates with Templating.app

In short, the Templating.app works like this: The team creates the necessary tickets for a recurring task – for example the mentioned implementation of a feature. The team can then save this process set in a template library and make it permanently available in this way: created once, any number of times and can be reused at any time at the push of a button.

Recently, the development team behind Templating.app shipped a feature that allows the first (and rather tedious) step in this process to be omitted in some common scenarios.

Templates for templates

If a team wants to create a Jira template using the app, they have three options:

1. The team has the option to start with an empty template and then create a completely new issue hierarchy. A process set is thus created for a new use case so that it can serve as a template in the future. The team can add, arrange, subordinate and move any number of processes using drag & drop.

2. The second option is to choose from the existing template library, which contains the team’s own templates already created in the past.

3. The third and new option is to use an included template. The app comes with several fully pre-packaged (but customizable if needed) templates for common scenarios that the team can jump right into. These are templates from code reviews to systematic documentation. Each template is equipped with useful process lists that already contain concrete task descriptions and can be used directly. If necessary, they can be adapted and individualized during the creation.

With the new templates for templates, working with the Templating.app becomes even more efficient, because now it even relieves the team of preparing the templates for important use cases. If your team isn’t familiar with the app and doesn’t use it yet, this is a good time to try it out: the barriers to entry have been lowered again and the benefits are immediate.

The Templating.app is available on the Atlassian Marketplace and is ready for a non-binding test. Do you have questions or Feedback? Do you wish for certain functions? Then simply make an appointment with our development team! The colleagues are looking forward to showing you the solution and entering into an exchange with you!

Further information

