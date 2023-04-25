New kidnapping in Cesar, a rancher was kidnapped in Curumaní

This Monday afternoon a new kidnapping was known in the department of Cesar. An adult over the age of 85 was kidnapped in the municipality of Curumaní, when he was at a service station refueling his vehicle.

He is the rancher Heriberto Urbina, recognized in the region and a native of the municipality of Chiriguaná.

According to Cesar’s Secretary of Government, Eduardo Esquivel, it is premature to indicate which criminal group was responsible for the kidnapping and where they took it.

However, it indicated that National Army troops were deployed as well as operations by the National Police.

This is the second kidnapping that has been recorded this year in Cesar, the previous one is of Amalia Arroyo Arrieta, who was taken away by armed individuals at the beginning of March in the La Esperanza sector, Zapatosa village, jurisdiction of the Tamalameque municipality. For this fact, the authorities offer up to $40 million.

In this case, the armed men arrived at the farm, tied up the workers and owners and tried to take Arroyo Arrieta’s husband, however, his relatives begged him not to because of his delicate state of health and chose to take the woman. Her whereabouts are unknown for more than a month.

