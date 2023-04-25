Home » New kidnapping in Cesar, a rancher was kidnapped in Curumaní
News

New kidnapping in Cesar, a rancher was kidnapped in Curumaní

by admin
New kidnapping in Cesar, a rancher was kidnapped in Curumaní

This Monday afternoon a new kidnapping was known in the department of Cesar. An adult over the age of 85 was kidnapped in the municipality of Curumaní, when he was at a service station refueling his vehicle.

He is the rancher Heriberto Urbina, recognized in the region and a native of the municipality of Chiriguaná.

According to Cesar’s Secretary of Government, Eduardo Esquivel, it is premature to indicate which criminal group was responsible for the kidnapping and where they took it.

However, it indicated that National Army troops were deployed as well as operations by the National Police.

This is the second kidnapping that has been recorded this year in Cesar, the previous one is of Amalia Arroyo Arrieta, who was taken away by armed individuals at the beginning of March in the La Esperanza sector, Zapatosa village, jurisdiction of the Tamalameque municipality. For this fact, the authorities offer up to $40 million.

In this case, the armed men arrived at the farm, tied up the workers and owners and tried to take Arroyo Arrieta’s husband, however, his relatives begged him not to because of his delicate state of health and chose to take the woman. Her whereabouts are unknown for more than a month.

See also  CDU general secretary calls for the resignation of "Gazprom trickster" Schwesig

You may also like

Complementary advantages and win-win cooperation Inner Mongolia held...

Abuse of a minor, the father and a...

Poorest bowling, Pakistani bowlers could not even defend...

Metrocali reported and rejected vandalism against an MIO...

April 25, eve in Bari with an anti-fascist...

A six-year-old girl was shot in the face...

Pereira declares public calamity due to winter wave

Complementary advantages, win-win cooperation

Maduro conditioned the return of negotiations in Mexico

Shortage of medicines in Colombia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy