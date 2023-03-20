Home News New massacre in Barranquilla left 5 dead
New massacre in Barranquilla left 5 dead

On the night of this Sunday, an unfortunate event was recorded in the La Loma sector, in the Villanueva neighborhood, in Barranquilla, at least five people lost their lives and fourteen others were injured during a shooting.
According to local authorities, about six people came armed to a party and shot indiscriminately against the attendees.
The attackers, who were on motorcycles, opened fire on all the people who were in a pickup dance. Two people lost their lives at the scene, while the others died while receiving medical care in the care centers to which they were transferred.
The commander of the Barranquilla Police, General Jorge Urquijo stated, “we are carrying out investigative activities in order to clarify the events in which five people who were conversing lost their lives. For these facts we are offering a reward of up to 50 million pesos”, for those responsible for these crimes.
The attack occurred amid clashes between the criminal gangs Los Rastrojos and Los Costeños, which operate in the city for control of drug trafficking. According to the authorities’ report, this has caused an increase in violent acts in the area in recent months.
However, it is unknown if this act would be related to the hostility between the two groups outside the law.
Although the main hypothesis of the authorities is that the crime occurred “in retaliation with the different operational activities that have been carried out in recent days and would be generating a rearrangement of these criminal structures,” Colonel Urquijo revealed.
This is the fourth massacre committed this year in the metropolitan area of ​​Barranquilla with the same characteristics: the hit men arrive where the meeting is and begin to shoot indiscriminately.

On January 29, an armed incursion took place in a commercial establishment in which 4 people lost their lives, in the southwest of the city; On February 19, 3 people were killed in another attack in the San Vicente neighborhood.

The most recent massacre was recorded a week ago in the Los Almendros neighborhood, where three people died.

