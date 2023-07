On the night of July 1, another massacre occurred in Quibdó, this time in the Obrero neighborhood, El Piñal sector.

Three people were murdered when they were chatting in a commercial establishment. Several armed men arrived and shot them without saying a word.

Two of them died immediately and the third was taken to the hospital where she died.

The victims responded to the names of Ivinson Palacios Palacios, Arleys Becerra Córdoba and David Palacios

Share this: Twitter

Facebook