New Mexico Still Providing Stimulus Checks: Find Out If You’re Eligible for Up to $1,000

New Mexico Continues to Issue Stimulus Checks of Up to $1,000

In the midst of dwindling stimulus payments across the United States, New Mexico stands out as one state that continues to offer stimulus checks. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state legislature recently approved a direct payment program, providing eligible residents with up to $1,000 in financial relief. If you’re wondering whether you qualify and how to apply, keep reading.

The approved refunds in New Mexico are specifically for income tax. Married couples filing joint returns, heads of household, and surviving spouses can receive up to $1,000, while single taxpayers and married individuals filing separate returns are eligible for $500. These stimulus payments are applicable to state taxpayers and also to residents who are not required to file taxes.

Residents of New Mexico who have filed their 2021 Personal Income Tax (PIT) return and are not claimed as dependents on another taxpayer’s return will automatically receive their stimulus checks. The distribution of payments began earlier this year, with direct deposits being made since June. It’s important to note that residents who have not yet filed their 2021 state tax return have until May 31, 2024, to do so.

The stimulus checks will be provided to anyone who has completed their 2021 PIT return, regardless of whether they filed using an ITIN or Social Security number. However, taxpayers claimed as dependents on another taxpayer’s return are not eligible for these payments.

In addition to the refunds, the New Mexico government has allocated $15 million for relief payments to residents who do not qualify for the aforementioned refunds. These payments are distributed through an application process facilitated by the Department of Human Services (HSD).

It’s important to note that disabled individuals or those not required to file a tax return will need to stay informed about the application process with the HSD, as applications are not yet available.

As the rest of the country grapples with the winding down of stimulus payments, New Mexico continues to support its residents by offering stimulus checks of up to $1,000. If you’re a resident of the state, ensuring you meet the eligibility criteria and completing your 2021 PIT return will enable you to receive this much-needed financial relief. Stay tuned for updates on the application process for those not required to file taxes and make sure to submit your return by the deadline to secure your stimulus payment.

