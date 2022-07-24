In Tuscany 2,627 new cases and six deaths

In Tuscany there are 1,318,369 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 2,627 more than yesterday (618 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,009 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,212,436 (92% of total cases). Today 2,149 molecular swabs and 12,928 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 17.4% were positive. On the other hand, 3,515 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 74.7% were positive. The currently positive are 95,587 today, + 0.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 749 (1 less than yesterday), of which 26 in intensive care (two more). Unfortunately, there are six new deaths today.

D’Amato: “Today in Lazio 4,777 new cases and three deaths”

“Today in Lazio on 3,309 molecular swabs and 24,170 antigenic swabs for a total of 27,479 swabs, 4,777 new positive cases (1,588) are recorded, three deaths (-4), 1,091 hospitalized (-4), 71 intensive care (-2) and +5.233 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 17.3%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 2,265 ”. This was announced in a note by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing See also Secret wedding for Messner: he marries Diane, 35 years younger. It is the third marriage Loading…

In Sardinia 1,263 new cases, no deaths are recorded

In Sardinia there are today 1263 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 1222 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 6084 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 13 patients admitted to intensive care units (like yesterday). Patients admitted to the medical area are 182 (6 fewer than yesterday). There are 40,595 cases of home isolation (677 more than yesterday). There are no deaths.

Emilia Romagna: 4,432 new cases, intensive care is down

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, 1,728,701 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,432 more than yesterday, out of a total of 15,020 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,216 molecular and 9,804 antigen tests quick. This was announced by the Emilia Romagna Region explaining that, overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 29.5 percent. There are 47 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (-3 compared to yesterday, -6%), the average age is 60.7 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,753 (+10 compared to yesterday, + 0.6%), average age 75.2 years.

CovidTrends: the Rt contagion index drops to 1

The Rt contagion index has dropped to 1, ie it is at the epidemic threshold level as it was at the beginning of June 2022. This is indicated by the research groups that calculate the indices equivalent to the RT elaborated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità , but with techniques that allow for more up-to-date values. The physicists, epidemiologists and statisticians of the CovidTrends site indicate that the index equivalent to RT, called Covindex, is 1.0; the CovidStat site of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) indicates the value 1.01, intermediate between 1.05 and 0.97; the physicist Roberto Battiston, of the University of Trento, indicates on his website “Rt falling below 1.0 at national level”, with the value 1.04 as of July 17.