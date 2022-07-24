Home Sports Portuguese caravel, how it arrived in Italy. It’s not just about the heat – breaking latest news
Portuguese caravel, how it arrived in Italy. It's not just about the heat

Portuguese caravel, how it arrived in Italy. It's not just about the heat

Rome, 24 July 2022 – Portuguese caravel, why did it come to our waters? How come we find this in the Mediterranean floating colony of poisonous octopuses – very poisonous -, a creature that should instead inhabit the waters of theAtlantic? The case of the woman points to Aci Trezza, in Sicily – leg burns and diagnosis, two days in the hospital as a precaution also for heart problems that the 68-year-old suffers from – returns to turn the spotlight on this invertebrate similar to a jellyfish. similar to a jellyfish that had already appeared in the Mediterranean in the nineteenth century, as he explains Giulia Prato, responsible for the sea program for the WWF.

Since when is the presence of the Caravel in the Mediterranean documented?

Giulia Prato reveals: “We have evidence that the Caravel had already been spotted in the Mediterranean in the nineteenth century. But then it was a sporadic presence. Not like today. With the heating of the water its presence has certainly increased “.

What does ship ballast water have to do with it?

“In general – is the clarification of the expert – the ballast waters of ships can be the cause of transport of non-native species“, for example also through eggs.

What to do if you spot a Caravel or a jellyfish?

Giulia Prato recommends: “We must always notify local authorities, never take personal initiatives. The same rule also applies to jellyfish. Absolutely avoid taking them to the beach and letting them die there. Meanwhile, they are important for the marine ecosystem. Then it is good to remember that these behaviors are illegal and therefore punishable “.

