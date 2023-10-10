2,001 girls had children from their rapists in Ecuador in 2022

In Ecuador more than 2,000 girls had children from their rapists in 2022. Photo Reference

A total of 2,001 girls they had children of her rapists last year in Ecuadorreported this Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the Desafío Foundation, based on data from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP).

Of that total, 1.193 they had a vaginal delivery y 808 via cesarean section. “Imagine a girl pushing (pushing) to get an unwanted baby out into the world, tearing her vagina or opening her belly,” Virginia Gómez de la Torre, of the Desafío Foundation, said in a press conference.

«Others do worse, They get complicated, because the pregnancy settles in their tender bodies, still immaturein a hurry to complete a gestational process in the midst of obstetric complications such as hypertension, hemorrhages, pregnancy infections, premature births and others such as placental tumors, premature rupture of membranes,” he indicated.

Cases of sexual violence

Gómez de la Torre added that in the Ministry of Public Health were served between 2019 y 2022 a total of 9,662 cases of sexual violence against girls zero and 14 yearsand 8,395 in adolescents between 15 and 19 years old.

On the other hand, he cited the Ministry of Education to assert that the sexual violence against students is “high,” and noted that only in In 2022, 4,115 attacks were recorded of school-age minors: 708 occurred in educational settings and 3,407 in their social environment.

“Sexual assaults range from verbal to rape, and 90% of the victims are women, the majority between the ages of 8 and 14,” he explained.

Care expenses

And he pointed out that “it is difficult for the country 270 million of dollars the pregnancy care in girls and adolescents, plus the personal and social cost of losing a citizen who was not given the opportunity to be a teenager, young person, and meet the standards of studying and working with dignity.

At the press conference in which women’s groups demanded that presidential candidates Daniel Noboa and Luisa González take specific positions in favor of women, De la Torre pointed out that in 2012 one in four Ecuadorians experienced sexual violence, and now the figure has risen to one in three.

In Ecuador, abortion due to rape has been legal since last year, but organizations defending this right warn of difficulties and lack of state information to access pregnancy interruption. EFE

