New York / Wolfsburg 03/22/2023 – The increasing price war for electric cars is likely to weigh on Tesla’s margins. Ford unveiled the European version of the Explorer. Nano One has announced the issuance of three patents.

Morgan Stanley has confirmed Tesla stock estimates in an update. The price target remains at 220 US dollars, the rating at “Overweight”.

The price reductions for electric cars are not a fad, but a trend, the analysts continue. Investors should expect more price cuts, with Tesla leading the trend.

Analyst Adam Jones said Tesla needs to brace for lower margins as price wars intensify. This applies to both the operating margin and the gross margin. In addition, the margins are likely to be lower than currently expected. This should result in more favorable entry scenarios for Tesla shares.

Jones also believes that incumbent competitors will continue to try to catch up with Tesla, which should accelerate restructuring and consolidation in the industry.

Ford brings electric Explorer

Ford does not yet have a market-ready all-electric model in Europe. In order to close this gap, a cooperation with Volkswagen was concluded a few years ago. Now the first model of cooperation has been presented.

The Ford Explorer is based on Volkswagen’s MEB but has been heavily customized to disguise its origins. This ranges from design to infotainment to chassis tuning. In contrast to the US model, the Explorer is a 4.50 meter long SUV that is to come onto the market for around 45,000 euros. The previous US model of the Explorer is available in this country as a seven-seater V6 hybrid SUV.

As a fully electric model, Ford only offers the Mustang Mach-E in Europe at prices starting at 62,900 euros.

The new Explorer on MEB is to come in three power levels, and two battery sizes are also planned. Nothing is known about the range. The Explorer should be available to order from September and delivered at the end of 2023.

By 2024, the US manufacturer intends to launch nine fully electric vehicles on the European market.

Nano One receives three patents

Profiteer recommendation Nano One Materials announced on March 17 that the company had been granted and approved three new patents. The patents were granted in Taiwan, South Korea and the USA and relate, among other things, to the protection of the one-pot process technology for the production of lithium-ion batteries.

This increases the number of patents granted for Nano One to 27, with a further 55 applications pending.

Nano One further announced that the Company raised proceeds of $3.651 million from the exercise of nearly 2.3 million warrants. After exercising the warrants, CEO Dan Blondal thanked the shareholders for their continued trust. Regarding the uncertainties in the US banking sector, Blondal emphasized that the company’s financing is spread across several Canadian-licensed banks and large financial institutions.

The full press release can be found here: https://bit.ly/3yXrmO8

Nano One Materials Corp. (WKN: A14QDY) offers a technology in a time of change that should accelerate this change and make it economically and ecologically more sustainable. The company operates in a market that could reach a volume of 23 billion US dollars in a few years. The scarcity of raw materials for batteries makes it clear how important it is to develop technologies that optimize the use of resources. Nano One Materials is currently valued at just around $334 million. Given the immense valuations that seem to have become the norm in this sector, Nano One is comparatively cheaply valued.

A notice:

At the time of publication, editors and employees of the publications of PROFITEER/shareribs.com do not hold any shares in the securities discussed in this publication. The editors and employees also state that they have no intention of selling shares in the securities discussed in the short term to sell or to buy in the short term.

PROFITEER/shareribs.com and its employees are paid for the preparation, electronic distribution and publication of this publication and other services. This creates the possibility of a conflict of interest as PROFITEER/shareribs.com participates in the positive representation of Nano One Materials Corp. is interested.

At the time of publication, the client of this publication held shares in the companies discussed, Nano One Materials Corp. and intends to buy or sell them in the short term. This creates the possibility of a conflict of interest.

PROFITEER/shareribs.com cannot rule out the possibility that other market letters, the media or research companies will discuss the companies we present or recommend at the same time, which can lead to a symmetrical generation of information and opinions. Furthermore, please note our risk information!