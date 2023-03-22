Home Sports Ticker, live streams and schedule: This is how the last few days of winter sports are going at the sports show
Sports

by admin
Status: 03/22/2023 1:10 p.m

The last competitions are on the program for ski jumpers, Nordic combined and cross-country skiers. The figure skaters are all about medals at the World Championships.

While the World Cup winter is over for biathletes, alpine athletes, snowboarders and ski freestylers, ski jumpers, cross-country skiers and Nordic combined athletes still have a few competitions to complete in Lahti. Finally, the ski jumpers also go ski flying on the second largest ski flying hill in the world in Planica. This is also where the decision is made as to who wins the overall World Cup.

The figure skaters in Japan from March 22nd to 25th at the World Championships in Saitana, Japan, are even going for gold, silver and bronze.

Winter sports timetable on Wednesday, March 22nd
start time competitions

7 o’clock

World Figure Skating Championships: Women’s Short Program, Saitama/Japan
Winter sports timetable on Thursday, March 23rd
start time competitions

3 o’clock

World Figure Skating Championships: Pairs Freestyle, Saitama/Japan

7.50 a.m

World Figure Skating Championships: men’s short program, Saitama/Japan
Winter sports timetable on Friday, March 24th
start time competitions In the sports show

3 o’clock

World figure skating championship: Rhythm dance of the ice dancers, Saitama/Japan

7.50 a.m

World Figure Skating Championships: Freestyle for women, Saitama/Japan

10 O `clock

north. Combination: team sprint, jumping, Lahti

Live-Ticker

12.30 p.m

north. Combination: team sprint, cross-country skiing, Lahti

Live-Ticker

3.50 p.m

Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Freestyle Women, World Cup Final Lahti

Live-Ticker

3.50 p.m

Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Freestyle Men, World Cup Final Lahti

Live-Ticker

17 o’clock

Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill Women, Lahti

Live-Ticker
Winter sports timetable on Saturday, March 25th
start time competitions In the sports show

4:30 a.m

World Figure Skating Championships: freestyle of the ice dancers, Saitama/Japan

9.20 a.m

World Figure Skating Championships: Men’s Freestyle, Saitama/Japan

11 clock

Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle Frauen, Silvaplana

12 o’clock

north. Combination: single, jumping, Lahti

Live-Ticker

13 o’clock

Cross-country skiing: women’s sprint classic, World Cup finals

Live-Ticker

13 o’clock

Cross-country skiing: men’s sprint classic, World Cup final

Live-Ticker

13 o’clock

Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle Männer, Silvaplana

3.30 p.m

north. Combined: individual cross-country skiing 10 km, Lahti

Live-Ticker

4:15 p.m

Ski Jumping: Team Men, Lahti

Live-Ticker

17 o’clock

Snowboard Cross: Men + Women, Mt. St. Anne
Winter sports timetable on Sunday, March 26th
start time competitions In the sports show

10 O `clock

north. Combination: single, jumping, Lahti

Live-Ticker

11 clock

Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle final women, Silvaplana

11 clock

Cross-country skiing: mass start classic women, World Cup final

Live-Ticker

12:45 p.m

Cross-country skiing: mass start classic men, World Cup final

Live-Ticker

13 o’clock

Ski Freestyle: Men’s Slopestyle Final, Silvaplana

2.30 p.m

north. Combined: individual, cross-country skiing 10 km, Lahti

Live-Ticker

3:15 p.m

Ski Jumping: Men’s Singles, Lahti

Live-Ticker

17 o’clock

Snowboard Cross: Men + Women, Mt. St. Anne
Winter sports timetable on Thursday, March 30th
start time competitions In the sports show

10.30 a.m

Ski flying: men Planica, qualification

Livestream
Winter sports timetable on Friday, March 31st
start time competitions In the sports show

3pm

Ski Flying: Individual Men, Planica

Livestream + Live-Ticker
Winter sports timetable on Saturday, April 1st
start time competitions In the sports show

10 O `clock

Ski Flying: Team Men, Planica

Livestream + Live-Ticker
Winter sports timetable on Sunday, April 2nd
start time competitions In the sports show

10 O `clock

Ski Flying: Individual Men, Planica

Livestream + Live-Ticker
