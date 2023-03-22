The last competitions are on the program for ski jumpers, Nordic combined and cross-country skiers. The figure skaters are all about medals at the World Championships.
While the World Cup winter is over for biathletes, alpine athletes, snowboarders and ski freestylers, ski jumpers, cross-country skiers and Nordic combined athletes still have a few competitions to complete in Lahti. Finally, the ski jumpers also go ski flying on the second largest ski flying hill in the world in Planica. This is also where the decision is made as to who wins the overall World Cup.
The figure skaters in Japan from March 22nd to 25th at the World Championships in Saitana, Japan, are even going for gold, silver and bronze.
7 o’clock
World Figure Skating Championships: Women’s Short Program, Saitama/Japan
3 o’clock
|
World Figure Skating Championships: Pairs Freestyle, Saitama/Japan
7.50 a.m
|
World Figure Skating Championships: men’s short program, Saitama/Japan
3 o’clock
|
World figure skating championship: Rhythm dance of the ice dancers, Saitama/Japan
7.50 a.m
|
World Figure Skating Championships: Freestyle for women, Saitama/Japan
10 O `clock
|
north. Combination: team sprint, jumping, Lahti
Live-Ticker
12.30 p.m
|
north. Combination: team sprint, cross-country skiing, Lahti
Live-Ticker
3.50 p.m
|
Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Freestyle Women, World Cup Final Lahti
Live-Ticker
3.50 p.m
|
Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Freestyle Men, World Cup Final Lahti
Live-Ticker
17 o’clock
|
Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill Women, Lahti
Live-Ticker
|
4:30 a.m
|
World Figure Skating Championships: freestyle of the ice dancers, Saitama/Japan
9.20 a.m
|
World Figure Skating Championships: Men’s Freestyle, Saitama/Japan
11 clock
|
Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle Frauen, Silvaplana
12 o’clock
|
north. Combination: single, jumping, Lahti
Live-Ticker
13 o’clock
|
Cross-country skiing: women’s sprint classic, World Cup finals
Live-Ticker
13 o’clock
|
Cross-country skiing: men’s sprint classic, World Cup final
Live-Ticker
13 o’clock
|
Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle Männer, Silvaplana
3.30 p.m
|
north. Combined: individual cross-country skiing 10 km, Lahti
Live-Ticker
4:15 p.m
|
Ski Jumping: Team Men, Lahti
Live-Ticker
17 o’clock
|
Snowboard Cross: Men + Women, Mt. St. Anne
10 O `clock
|
north. Combination: single, jumping, Lahti
Live-Ticker
11 clock
|
Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle final women, Silvaplana
11 clock
|
Cross-country skiing: mass start classic women, World Cup final
Live-Ticker
12:45 p.m
|
Cross-country skiing: mass start classic men, World Cup final
Live-Ticker
13 o’clock
|
Ski Freestyle: Men’s Slopestyle Final, Silvaplana
2.30 p.m
|
north. Combined: individual, cross-country skiing 10 km, Lahti
Live-Ticker
3:15 p.m
|
Ski Jumping: Men’s Singles, Lahti
Live-Ticker
17 o’clock
|
Snowboard Cross: Men + Women, Mt. St. Anne
10.30 a.m
|
Ski flying: men Planica, qualification
Livestream
3pm
|
Ski Flying: Individual Men, Planica
Livestream + Live-Ticker
10 O `clock
|
Ski Flying: Team Men, Planica
Livestream + Live-Ticker
10 O `clock
|
Ski Flying: Individual Men, Planica
Livestream + Live-Ticker