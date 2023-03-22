Status: 03/22/2023 1:10 p.m

The last competitions are on the program for ski jumpers, Nordic combined and cross-country skiers. The figure skaters are all about medals at the World Championships.

While the World Cup winter is over for biathletes, alpine athletes, snowboarders and ski freestylers, ski jumpers, cross-country skiers and Nordic combined athletes still have a few competitions to complete in Lahti. Finally, the ski jumpers also go ski flying on the second largest ski flying hill in the world in Planica. This is also where the decision is made as to who wins the overall World Cup.

The figure skaters in Japan from March 22nd to 25th at the World Championships in Saitana, Japan, are even going for gold, silver and bronze.

Winter sports timetable on Wednesday, March 22nd start time competitions 7 o’clock World Figure Skating Championships: Women’s Short Program, Saitama/Japan

Winter sports timetable on Thursday, March 23rd start time competitions 3 o’clock World Figure Skating Championships: Pairs Freestyle, Saitama/Japan 7.50 a.m World Figure Skating Championships: men’s short program, Saitama/Japan

Winter sports timetable on Friday, March 24th start time competitions In the sports show 3 o’clock World figure skating championship: Rhythm dance of the ice dancers, Saitama/Japan 7.50 a.m World Figure Skating Championships: Freestyle for women, Saitama/Japan 10 O `clock north. Combination: team sprint, jumping, Lahti Live-Ticker 12.30 p.m north. Combination: team sprint, cross-country skiing, Lahti Live-Ticker 3.50 p.m Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Freestyle Women, World Cup Final Lahti Live-Ticker 3.50 p.m Cross-Country Skiing: Team Sprint Freestyle Men, World Cup Final Lahti Live-Ticker 17 o’clock Ski Jumping: Individual Large Hill Women, Lahti Live-Ticker

Winter sports timetable on Saturday, March 25th start time competitions In the sports show 4:30 a.m World Figure Skating Championships: freestyle of the ice dancers, Saitama/Japan 9.20 a.m World Figure Skating Championships: Men’s Freestyle, Saitama/Japan 11 clock Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle Frauen, Silvaplana 12 o’clock north. Combination: single, jumping, Lahti Live-Ticker 13 o’clock Cross-country skiing: women’s sprint classic, World Cup finals Live-Ticker 13 o’clock Cross-country skiing: men’s sprint classic, World Cup final Live-Ticker 13 o’clock Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle Männer, Silvaplana 3.30 p.m north. Combined: individual cross-country skiing 10 km, Lahti Live-Ticker 4:15 p.m Ski Jumping: Team Men, Lahti Live-Ticker 17 o’clock Snowboard Cross: Men + Women, Mt. St. Anne

Winter sports timetable on Sunday, March 26th start time competitions In the sports show 10 O `clock north. Combination: single, jumping, Lahti Live-Ticker 11 clock Ski Freestyle: Slopestyle final women, Silvaplana 11 clock Cross-country skiing: mass start classic women, World Cup final Live-Ticker 12:45 p.m Cross-country skiing: mass start classic men, World Cup final Live-Ticker 13 o’clock Ski Freestyle: Men’s Slopestyle Final, Silvaplana 2.30 p.m north. Combined: individual, cross-country skiing 10 km, Lahti Live-Ticker 3:15 p.m Ski Jumping: Men’s Singles, Lahti Live-Ticker 17 o’clock Snowboard Cross: Men + Women, Mt. St. Anne

Winter sports timetable on Thursday, March 30th start time competitions In the sports show 10.30 a.m Ski flying: men Planica, qualification Livestream

Winter sports timetable on Friday, March 31st start time competitions In the sports show 3pm Ski Flying: Individual Men, Planica Livestream + Live-Ticker

Winter sports timetable on Saturday, April 1st start time competitions In the sports show 10 O `clock Ski Flying: Team Men, Planica Livestream + Live-Ticker